Ill Nigerian president appears in rare photo: presidency

An apparent photo of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was posted on Twitter Sunday, offering a rare glimpse of the ill leader since his departure for London for medical treatment in May.

Posted from the official Twitter account of the Nigerian presidency, the picture shows the 74-year-old head of state sitting at a table with a group of people and smiling.

According to the presidency, on Sunday afternoon Buhari received a delegation of "governors and leaders" from his All Progressives Congress (APC) party in London.

"The president sends his best wishes to all Nigerians. He will be back to Nigeria as soon as his doctors give the go-ahead," said the presidency in a separate tweet.

Buhari has spent most of this year in London receiving treatment for an unspecified medical condition.