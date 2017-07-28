Africa

WATCH: Dancing pallbearers give departed loved ones a joyous farewell

28 July 2017 - 09:14 By Lebohang Nthongoa
Pallbearers are lifting the mood at funerals in Ghana with flamboyant coffin-carrying dances. Families are increasingly paying for their services to send their loved ones off in style.
These days, pallbearers' services are much more than simply carrying the casket to the grave.

Elaborate choreography is the order of the day when families give their loved ones a send off in Ghana.

The sharply dressed men cater to the clients special requests, which can range from solemn to a colourful display with elaborate dance moves.

Benjamin Aidoo, the leader of the pallbearers, told BBC Africa he decided to add choreography to it so when the client goes to them they can ask whether they want the service solemn or want 'a bit more of a display'.

It's creating employment as well, with more than 100 jobs having been created by Aidoo's company, too – so it’s great all around.

