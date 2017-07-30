Earthquake strikes southwestern Uganda: USGS
30 July 2017 - 09:56
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck 105 km west-northwest of Mbarara in southwestern Uganda, the United States Geological Survey reported on Sunday.
The USGS said the quake was at a depth of 10 km.
strong #earthquake shakes Lake Edward Region, #Uganda 10 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/RHZojrueuY pic.twitter.com/7CpQNbAsXI— EMSC (@LastQuake) July 30, 2017
