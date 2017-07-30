Africa

Earthquake strikes southwestern Uganda: USGS

30 July 2017 - 09:56 By Reuters
The location of the earthquake, near the border of Rwanda, Uganda and DRC.
Image: Earthquake Report via Twitter

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck 105 km west-northwest of Mbarara in southwestern Uganda, the United States Geological Survey reported on Sunday.

The USGS said the quake was at a depth of 10 km.

