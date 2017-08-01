Dead voters and other ways to steal a Kenyan election

Elections in Kenya are a fraught business, with polls beset with claims of rigging and intimidation, some subtle, some not, and this year's vote on August 8 is no different.

A decade after a disputed election led to the country's worst electoral violence with over 1,100 killed, fear of irregularities is growing.

"In Kenya, people say the dead come back to vote, and then return to their graves," said George Morara, chairman of the Kenyan National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The fraudulent inclusion of the deceased on the voters' register is just one way to cheat your way to victory in Kenya.

CHASE, SCARE, BUY

Recent months' violence which has displaced citizens in Laikipia and Baringo counties has worried observers who fear ostensible banditry and land struggles as masking efforts to push people from their place of registration.