Zimbabweans get more time for permit applications

03 August 2017 - 13:23 By Linda Ensor
Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.
Image: Business Day / Martin Rhodes

Cabinet has approved the reopening of the reapplication process for the current Zimbabwean special permit holders under certain conditions.

The initial special dispensation for Zimbabweans was approved in April 2009 to document Zimbabwean nationals who were in SA illegally. Their permits expire on December 31.

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the Home Affairs Minister Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize would hold a separate briefing to explain the conditions and the process to be followed once the reapplication opens.

