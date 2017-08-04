Britain extradites 'miracle baby' pastor to Kenya

Televangelist Gilbert Deya was extradited to Kenya Friday from Britain to face charges for allegedly stealing children and presenting them as "miracle babies" born due to prayer, police said.

The scandal first broke in 2004 as it emerged Deya and his wife Mary claimed their prayers could see infertile and post-menopausal women fall pregnant in four months, and without intercourse.

However the "miracle babies" were allegedly stolen, mainly from Nairobi's Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

Kenya plans to charge Deya with five counts of abducting children aged between 12 months and four-and-a-half years.

The children were allegedly kidnapped between 1999 and 2004 in Kenya.

His wife is already serving a three-year jail term on similar charges.