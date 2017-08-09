Tensions spike as Kenya opposition cries foul over election result

President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared headed for re-election Wednesday but his rival Raila Odinga claimed a massive hacking attack had manipulated results, ratcheting up tensions in opposition strongholds.

Police engaged in running battles with a few hundred protesters in Odinga's bastion Kisumu in western Kenya, firing tear gas as his supporters set tyres alight. Burning barricades also went up in Nairobi's Mathare slum, AFP reporters said.

With ballots from 94 percent of polling stations counted, electoral commission (IEBC) results showed Kenyatta leading with 54.4 percent of the over 14 million ballots tallied against Odinga's 44.7 percent.

"These results are fake, it is a sham. They cannot be credible," Odinga told a press conference in the early hours of the morning as partial results fell quickly via an electronic tallying system aimed at preventing fraud.

His accusations, and the reaction from his supporters again raised the spectre of electoral violence in Kenya, still traumatised by the memory of bloody post-poll clashes a decade ago which left 1,100 dead and 600,000 displaced.

Odinga later detailed accusations of a massive hacking attack on the electronic system, saying hackers had gained entry to the system using the identity of top IT official Chris Msando, who was found murdered and tortured late last month.

"This is an attack on our democracy. The 2017 general election was a fraud," said Odinga, claiming detailed evidence of the hacker's movements. He would not say how he got the information, as he wanted to "protect his source".

Odinga claimed the IEBC had not provided the scanned forms meant to accompany the results.