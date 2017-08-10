'Gang war' blamed for Nigeria church massacre

The trigger for such apparently random bloodshed may have been pulled in South Africa's sprawling commercial capital Johannesburg which is home to many thousands of Nigerians.

Speaking to the Nation newspaper, a spokesman for Ikegwuonwu denied commissioner Umar's claim that "the mayhem was as a result of a drug war".

The spokesman described allegations that Ikegwuonwu was involved in the drug trade as "evil and malicious" to the Punch newspaper.

But AFP has received testimony of a feud between him and a man called Obreche -- who is understood to be from the same state as Ikegwuonu, nicknamed Bishop.

According to the account, Obreche treated Ikegwuonu like a son and helped him with his commercial activities in Johannesburg.

But the bishop is alleged to have feared competition from Obreche and his affiliates, turning on the man and his organisation in 2013.

Anambra state governor Willie Obiano said in a statement on Monday he had been briefed that "this dangerous conflict has been going on for a while in the country where they both live" -- but did not name the men.

"We are dealing with a dangerous gang war that has spilled over to Anambra state," he said.