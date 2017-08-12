Two dead in Kenya poll protests: police, health official

At least two people were shot dead in Kenya during overnight protests against the election victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta by opposition supporters who believe the vote was rigged, according to police and a health official.

"We have one person killed and four others admitted in hospital with gunshot injuries," said Dr Ojwang Lusi, the regional health chief in western Kisumu county.

In the southwestern town of Siaya, a police officer speaking on condition of anonymity said a man had been shot dead in protests, but "we have not managed to collect the body... because of resistance from protesters."

Angry protests flared in opposition strongholds in Nairobi as well as in Kisumu after the election commission declared Kenyatta the victor in a hotly disputed vote over rival Raila Odinga.

After late night looting and riots, anger remained high Saturday morning, with running battles in the capital's Mathare and Kibera slums.

However there were also joyous celebrations, some of which also turned deadly. A senior traffic police officer said "there were four people killed when they were hit by vehicles while celebrating."