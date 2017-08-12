Africa

Two dead in Kenya poll protests: police, health official

12 August 2017 - 09:54 By AFP
Kenya's main opposition coalition demanded on August 10 that its candidate Raila Odinga be declared president, claiming it had evidence he had won an election that has already led to angry protests over fraud claims.
Kenya's main opposition coalition demanded on August 10 that its candidate Raila Odinga be declared president, claiming it had evidence he had won an election that has already led to angry protests over fraud claims.
Image: PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP

At least two people were shot dead in Kenya during overnight protests against the election victory of President Uhuru Kenyatta by opposition supporters who believe the vote was rigged, according to police and a health official.

"We have one person killed and four others admitted in hospital with gunshot injuries," said Dr Ojwang Lusi, the regional health chief in western Kisumu county.

In the southwestern town of Siaya, a police officer speaking on condition of anonymity said a man had been shot dead in protests, but "we have not managed to collect the body... because of resistance from protesters."

Angry protests flared in opposition strongholds in Nairobi as well as in Kisumu after the election commission declared Kenyatta the victor in a hotly disputed vote over rival Raila Odinga.

After late night looting and riots, anger remained high Saturday morning, with running battles in the capital's Mathare and Kibera slums.

However there were also joyous celebrations, some of which also turned deadly. A senior traffic police officer said "there were four people killed when they were hit by vehicles while celebrating."

READ MORE

Kenyans vote in tight, tense elections

Kenyans began voting Tuesday in general elections headlined by a too-close-to-call battle between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga ...
News
4 days ago

Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote

Nervous Kenyans stockpiled food and water on Monday and police prepared first emergency aid kits as families headed to their ethnic heartlands on the ...
News
4 days ago

Kenya's Rift Valley on edge as elections loom

As Kenya's presidential election looms, many in the country's Rift Valley feel a deepening dread.
News
8 days ago

Kenya may be growing but 'You can't eat GDP'

The timing was perfect. Two months before Kenya's August 8 vote, President Uhuru Kenyatta inaugurated the nation's biggest infrastructure project: a ...
News
10 days ago

Dead voters and other ways to steal a Kenyan election

Elections in Kenya are a fraught business, with polls beset with claims of rigging and intimidation, some subtle, some not, and this year's vote on ...
News
11 days ago

Top Kenya election official found dead ahead of vote

An official charged with overseeing IT in Kenya's election commission was found dead just over a week before the country goes to the polls, the ...
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Johannesburg among the best cities to work in a startup South Africa
  2. Youth in shocking KZN school assault video now in police custody South Africa
  3. Possible outbreak of bird flu in the Western Cape South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

The Lost City of Z International Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers
Pietermaritzburg engulfed in smoke as landfill site catches fire
X