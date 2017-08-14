Defeated Odinga digs in his heels

Kenya ’s defeated opposition leader, Raila Odinga, urged his supporters yesterday toboycott work, promising to announce tomorrow his strategy after an election he claims was stolen from him.

“We had predicted they will steal the election and that’s what happened. We are not done yet. We will not give up. Wait for the next course of action which I will announce the day after tomorrow,” he told a crowd of supporters in Nairobi’s largest slum, Kibera, telling them not to go to work today.

The announcement came as Kenya’s defeated opposition faced mounting calls at home and abroad to calm their supporters after claims of election-rigging sparked violent protests that left at least 16 people dead.

Odinga ’s flashpoint strongholds in western Kisumu and Nairobi’s slums were quiet yesterday, with signs life was returning to normal after two days of running battles with police, who in some cases fired live ammunition to disperse protesters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Odinga to “send a clear message to hissupporters urging them to refrain from violence ”, a message echoed by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

The anger erupted on Friday night after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared thevictor by a large margin over Odinga following what election pollsters had described as too close to call.

Odinga ’s National Super Alliance coalition has insisted its candidate is the rightful winner, saying he was robbed of victory through hacking and manipulation of an electronic vote tallying system.

But calls for it to take its grievances to court, as Kenya ’s foreign partners heaped congratulations on Kenyatta, have left it isolated and under mounting pressure.

Odinga ’s party officials have said they will neither back down nor take their grievancesto court, as they did in 2013 when Odinga also cried foul over his loss.