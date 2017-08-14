A claim by a Johannesburg woman that she was assaulted by Zimbabwe's first lady on Sunday night has prompted people to question whether she would receive diplomatic immunity.

Gabriella Engels‚ 20‚ claimed she was assaulted by Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's wife‚ Grace‚ at a Sandton hotel on Sunday night.