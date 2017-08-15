A South African woman has been found raped and murdered in Mauritius.

The body of Lara Rigs‚ 32‚ was found on Monday in her room at AO Résidence de Luxe‚ in Grand-Baie.

Rigs‚ who also had Swiss nationality‚ had a deep cut in her neck‚ according to police‚ who said an autopsy would be conducted to establish the case of death.

Mauritian website motinews.info said it had established that Rigs was working in Mauritius. Her employer found her body at around 3pm.