Kenya election body pressured to publish result forms

The Carter Center election observation mission, headed by former US Secretary of State John Kerry, said it "urges the IEBC to finalise the posting of the 34As as expeditiously as possible."

"Access to official results data is critical for interested parties so that they can crosscheck and verify results, and exercise their right to petition if necessary."

Using an electronic vote tallying system, officials at polling stations used tablets to send their figures to the national counting centre in Nairobi.

According to law scanned forms were meant to accompany these.

Odinga, the leader of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA), has until Friday to lodge his complaint at the Supreme Court.

The election commission says it has posted online scans of all "34B" forms -- which are put together in 290 constituencies from the tallied 34As.