Mugabe sons ‘ticking PR timebombs’

The Mugabe siblings and their allegedly plug-wielding first lady mom, Grace, may have sparked a row in South Africa, but that's not all they are known for. Russell Gorereza, 33, Grace's son from a previous marriage, Robert Mugabe jnr, 24, and Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, 20, are a ticking public-relations timebomb. And it often goes boom.

The siblings, who have been living and partying in Johannesburg since earlier this year, are regular features at Harare nightclubs with an entourage of women, close relatives, former school mates, children of diplomats and politicians who serve at the Mugabes' will. A favourite haunt is Rufaro Shisanyama in Warren Park in Harare.

They are big spenders. Recently someone shared on social media a US$3000 bill they rang up - three times the annual income per capita in cash-strapped Zimbabwe.

Chatunga posted a video on Facebook showing off a bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne. The bubbly, also known as the "Ace of Spades", can sell for between R4000 and R10000 a bottle.

A waitress at one of their favourite hang-outs in Harare said: "At times we don't even get close to them when we serve. Their aides are the ones who deal with payments. All they do is entertain their friends."