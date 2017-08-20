Africa

Grace Mugabe returns to Zimbabwe: report

20 August 2017 - 09:56 By afp and TimesLIVE
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace, at a rally in Marondera.
Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe, accused of assault in South Africa where she has asked for diplomatic immunity, returned home from a visit there on Sunday, public broadcaster ZBC reported.

Mugabe, accused of attacking a 20-year-old model, returned "in the early hours of this morning" along with her husband when he flew back from a summit of the Southern African Development Community in South Africa, it said.

"President Robert Mugabe, accompanied by the first lady ... arrived on an Air Zimbabwe flight in Harare very early," the broadcaster said.

The president had flown to South Africa on Wednesday to attend a two-day regional leaders' summit in Pretoria which began on Saturday -- which she had also been expected to attend.

But he appeared to have cut short his visit, skipping the second day of talks among leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

South African police had said they were on high alert to make sure that Mugabe's 52-year-old wife did not leave the country with officials reportedly weighing up whether to issue an arrest warrant.

The first lady is alleged to have assaulted Gabriella Engels with an electrical extension cable on August 13 at the hotel where the model was staying with Mugabe's two sons who have a reputation for partying.

Engels said she suffered deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head and has opened a police case alleging assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

But Grace Mugabe has not been seen since the allegations were made and failed to appear at the Pretoria summit.

Mugabe has a history of violence- she's assaulted journalists in Singapore, a photographer in Hong Kong, airport staff in Malaysia and another journalist in Dubai. 

The Sunday Times reports that a waitress at Capital 20 West lost her baby after Robert Mugabe Jnr pushed her out of his way in a bid to escape Grace Mugabe's latest violent rampage.

"Grace did hit staff members ... She was hitting everyone - her sons, their friends, the girls and staff members."

Hotel waitress loses baby after Grace Mugabe's hotel rampage

Robert jnr pushes pregnant employee as he flees mom's fury
Grace's latest antics may well be a step too far

When Grace Mugabe entered politics in July 2014 and took over as head of the Zanu-PF Women's League, her rise was dismissed as a fluke.
First Lady, Grace Mugabe 'was ready to murder'

Mugabe victim tells how she was dragged by her hair, whipped
