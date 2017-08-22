'Make dem hear' cool lingua franca
Imagine a language without an alphabet, held together without grammar or spelling, which changes every day but is spoken and understood by about 75-million Nigerians.
So how would a global mega-broadcaster like the BBC go about reaching this vast, young and untapped audience? On Monday the UK media giant launched an online portal that is entirely in pidgin and features text, news, features and podcasts.
"It's a challenging, exciting experiment," said Bilkisu Labaran, the corporation's editor-in-chief in Lagos. She and her 15-strong team, which includes web designers, journalists and social media experts, want to transform Nigeria's use of Pidgin under the banner "Make dem hear".
"We want to be pioneers in what written pidgin can be," she said. "There is no harmonisation - but that's the opportunity to have the conversation. We expect debate with our readers on what Pidgin should be. It's like entering an unknown world."
Previously, pidgin was considered a language for the impoverished lower classes.
It takes its inspiration from Portuguese, the first European language to reach Nigeria, English, the enduring colonial-era language, and Jamaican patois imported by former slaves returning to the continent.
The language has shifted and evolved uninterruptedly since its inception.
Today it is spoken across Nigeria, Cameroon, Sierra Leone and Ghana. Pidgin is becoming the lingua franca of cool.
"I love to listen to the news in pidgin English - mainly because it makes it less tragic," said Nigerian blogger Uduak Ubak.
"A good example is when the word 'died' is replaced with 'delete'. Something like 'the man don delete', meaning 'the man has died'." And to commit a massacre is to "do-badness-to-people".
The English word "kill" is reserved for a different context altogether. A reveller at a nightclub might be heard to say "she dey kill me wit her mini-skirt o", meaning he loves the garment.
