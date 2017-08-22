'Make dem hear' cool lingua franca

Imagine a language without an alphabet, held together without grammar or spelling, which changes every day but is spoken and understood by about 75-million Nigerians.

So how would a global mega-broadcaster like the BBC go about reaching this vast, young and untapped audience? On Monday the UK media giant launched an online portal that is entirely in pidgin and features text, news, features and podcasts.

"It's a challenging, exciting experiment," said Bilkisu Labaran, the corporation's editor-in-chief in Lagos. She and her 15-strong team, which includes web designers, journalists and social media experts, want to transform Nigeria's use of Pidgin under the banner "Make dem hear".

"We want to be pioneers in what written pidgin can be," she said. "There is no harmonisation - but that's the opportunity to have the conversation. We expect debate with our readers on what Pidgin should be. It's like entering an unknown world."