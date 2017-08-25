Angola's ruling party wins general election, provisional results show
25 August 2017 - 14:37
Angola's ruling MPLA party has won the general election, provisional results showed, taking 61.10 percent of the votes tallied compared with the opposition UNITA party's 26.71 percent, the electoral commission said on Friday.
So far, 97.82 percent of the votes cast during Wednesday's election in sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest economy have been counted, said Júlia Ferreira, a spokeswoman for the National Electoral Commission.
