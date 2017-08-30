Africa

Pastor Omotoso the Samaritan revealed in court

30 August 2017 - 12:33 By Kathryn Kimberley
Tim Omotoso, of the Jesus Dominion International ministry.
Image: Ivor Markman/HeraldLIVE

Pastor Omotoso's lawyers tried their hand at a second bail application on Wednesday.

Advocate Alwyn Rossouw‚ SC‚ said the Nigerian televangelist had initiated numerous projects that had clothed‚ housed and fed hundreds of underprivileged SA citizens.

Rossouw said the Jesus Dominion International Church had already raised R100‚000 towards his bail.

While Omotoso was transported to the Visa Facilitation Centre on Tuesday to apply for an extension on his work visa‚ the state remained adamant that he was in fact in the country illegally.

The court will give its ruling on September 8.

