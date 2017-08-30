Pastor Omotoso's lawyers tried their hand at a second bail application on Wednesday.

Advocate Alwyn Rossouw‚ SC‚ said the Nigerian televangelist had initiated numerous projects that had clothed‚ housed and fed hundreds of underprivileged SA citizens.

Rossouw said the Jesus Dominion International Church had already raised R100‚000 towards his bail.

While Omotoso was transported to the Visa Facilitation Centre on Tuesday to apply for an extension on his work visa‚ the state remained adamant that he was in fact in the country illegally.

The court will give its ruling on September 8.

