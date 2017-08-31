10 civilians killed in joint Somali-US raid

Somali government officials said on Thursday that 10 men and boys killed in a joint US-Somali raid were civilians and that blood money will be paid to the families.

"The 10 people were civilians. They were killed accidentally... The government and relatives will discuss about compensation. We send condolence to the families," said lawmaker Mohamed Ahmed Abtidon at a public funeral held for the 10, who were killed in a raid in Bariire village on Friday.

US Africa Command had confirmed the presence of US troops in the raid, carried out under the expanded powers that US President Donald Trump granted to US troops in Somalia in March.

US officials have not publicly commented on the raid since Friday, when they said they were investigating reports of civilian casualties.

The Somali government appointed a high-level investigation into the incident which was due to give its findings on Thursday.

Clan elder Ibrahim Hassan Ali said that they had reached an agreement with the government late on Wednesday.

"We met the government last night and agreed on three points: a national burial where the government officials will attend and admit the killings, compensation, and that the government will solve the clan conflict in the lower Shabelle region so that such incidents do not take place again."

The raid took place in an area that has long been plagued by clan conflicts for control of the fertile farmland. Somali forces and African Union peacekeepers had fought to take Bariire village back from Islamist insurgents earlier this month.