Africa

Court annuls Kenyatta's win, orders new elections within 60 days

01 September 2017 - 10:58 By Reuters
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday said the electoral board committed "irregularities and illegalities" during last month's presidential vote, harming the integrity of the election that handed President Uhuru Kenyatta a second five-year term.

Four out of six judges said that the vote had been harmed by irregularities. Judges then allowed the two dissenting justices to read their opinions before giving their verdict on whether the irregularities were serious enough to nullify the election results.

The Kenya Supreme Court declared President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win invalid and ordered a new election within 60 days.

"The declaration (of Kenyatta's win) is invalid, null and void," said Judge David Maranga, announcing the verdict of four out of the six judges.

READ MORE

How Kenya can make its ethnic democracy work

This past election has confirmed that Kenya’s democracy is not fit for purpose.
News
23 hours ago

Kenya’s post-election violence: the harm that’s been done to children

Kenya’s recent general election was held amid political tension and fear.
News
9 days ago

MAMELLO MATIKINCA: Confidence in Kenya likely to improve as election tensions ease

While it is difficult to predict a court ruling, the election has been widely viewed as free and fair
Business
12 days ago

Kenya police watchdog says investigating at least 28 election-related deaths

A Kenya police monitor has begun investigating at least 28 deaths following last week's disputed elections, and investigators have already attended ...
News
14 days ago

Kenya suspends plans to shut down rights bodies

Kenya's interior minister on Wednesday suspended plans to shut down two rights bodies, a move that had raised alarm and suspicion just days after a ...
News
15 days ago

Four things to know about the Kenyan vote dispute

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared the winner of the country's election, but not everybody is happy.
News
19 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hijacker bites ring off driver's finger South Africa
  2. Hippos are the gnu heroes for this wildebeest Sci-Tech
  3. Court annuls Kenyatta's win, orders new elections within 60 days Africa
  4. Carpeted comfort for Zulu maidens‚ as Durban spends R1.6m on reed dance South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Rings bitten off finger: women treated after violent hijacking
Hippos Come to Rescue Wildebeest from Crocodile
X