Court annuls Kenyatta's win, orders new elections within 60 days

Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday said the electoral board committed "irregularities and illegalities" during last month's presidential vote, harming the integrity of the election that handed President Uhuru Kenyatta a second five-year term.

Four out of six judges said that the vote had been harmed by irregularities. Judges then allowed the two dissenting justices to read their opinions before giving their verdict on whether the irregularities were serious enough to nullify the election results.

The Kenya Supreme Court declared President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win invalid and ordered a new election within 60 days.

"The declaration (of Kenyatta's win) is invalid, null and void," said Judge David Maranga, announcing the verdict of four out of the six judges.