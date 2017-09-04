Arson caused fire at Kenyan school that killed nine girls: minister

Kenya's education minister said on Monday that arson was to blame for a fire at a boarding school at the weekend that killed nine pupils, adding that there had been a spate of such fires caused by fights over senior appointments in schools.

"It was not an accident, it was arson," Minister Fred Matiang'i said of the fire at Moi Girls School in the capital.

Seven girls were killed in Saturday's blaze and two others later died of their injuries.