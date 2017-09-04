Africa

Kenyatta under judicial fire

04 September 2017 - 07:34 By AFP
Kenya's Supreme Court judges enter the court room before delivering the ruling making last month's presidential election in which Uhuru Kenyatta's win was declared invalid in Nairobi, Kenya September 1, 2017. Picture taken September 1, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenyan judges have slammed the "veiled threats" made by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the judiciary overturned his election on the ground that it was flawed.

Calling it "an assault on the judiciary", the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association asked people to ignore "political rhetoric".

"The president of this country referred to the president of the Supreme Court and the other judges as 'wakora','' or crooks in Swahili, it said.

"He went on to make veiled threats against the same judges based on their decision. The same threats against the judiciary have been repeated at State House," said its chief, Bryan Khaemba, referring to the presidential palace.

"We condemn this assault on the decisional independence of the honourable judges," he said.

Chief Justice David Maraga on Friday declared Kenyatta's victory in the August 8 polls "invalid, null and void", pointing to widespread irregularities in the electronic transmission of vote results.

An enraged Kenyatta said he respected the decision, but lashed out against the judges, saying: "Every time we do something a judge comes out and places an injunction. It can't go on like this ... there is a problem and we must fix it. 

