BREAKING: SADC to send fact-finding mission to Lesotho after defence chief’s slaying

The Southern African Development Community is to send a fact finding mission to Lesotho following the assassination of that country's defence force chief‚ Lieutenant-General Khoantle Motsomotso.

The killing happened on Tuesday when two Lesotho army officers stormed his office at the military headquarters and gunned him down.

The men - Brigadier Bulane Sechele and Colonel Tefo Hashatsi - were shot dead in a shootout with Motsomotso's bodyguards and other soldiers.