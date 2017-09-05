Kenya's Odinga rejects election re-run date without 'guarantees'

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday his coalition would not participate in a re-run of a presidential election proposed for Oct. 17 unless they are given "legal and constitutional" guarantees.

"You cannot do a mistake twice and expect to get different results," Odinga told reporters.

Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday ordered a re-run of the Aug. 8 vote within 60 days, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory was undermined by irregularities in the process.