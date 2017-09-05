The shooters who killed Lesotho's defence force commander‚ Khoantle Motsomotso‚ earlier on Tuesday were under investigation for another military commander's murder.

Lesotho's permanent secretary for the Ministry of Defence and National Security‚ Colonel Tanki Mothae told TimesLIVE that the gunmen - Brigadier Bulane Sechele and Tefo Hashatsi - were under criminal investigation along with a number of other soldiers.

Motsomotso was gunned down in his office at the Lesotho Defence Force's headquarters in Maseru. His killers‚ armed with hand grenades and handguns‚ forced their way into his office‚ shooting him before attempting to flee the military compound.

They were killed after a gunfight with Motsomotso's bodyguards and other soldiers. The shootout is reported to have lasted for nearly 40-minutes.