Lesotho’s Prime Minister‚ Tom Thabane‚ in an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE‚ has called for urgent intervention by the Southern African Development Community following the murder of his defence force's commander.

This‚ he says‚ must include some form of security intervention.

A SADC fact-finding mission is due to leave for Lesotho on Thursday‚ on newly elected SADC chairman Jacob Zuma's instructions.

Thabane was speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday afternoon moments after returning from visiting the family of murdered army chief Khoantle Motsomotso.

Motsomotso was gunned down on Tuesday by two subordinates at that country's military headquarters.

The gunmen - Brigadier Bulane Sechele and Colonel Tefo Hashatsi - were shot dead in a shootout with Motsomotso's bodyguards and other soldiers. They‚ along with several other soldiers‚ were under investigation for their role in the murder of the previous Lesotho Defence Force chief‚ General Maaparanko Mahao‚ in 2015.

Thabane said that Motsomotso was killed at a time that major reforms of the country's security institutions were under way.

"It was part of the SADC plan developed after the 2014 attempted coup and Mahao's murder. Khoantle was leading this reform‚ which has created a lot of unhappiness for some people within certain sectors of my country.