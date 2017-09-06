Lesotho on brink again

Lesotho's army commander was shot dead by rival officers at a barracks yesterday - the assassination likely to revive instability in the mountainous kingdom.

"[Khoantle Motsomotso] has been declared dead," a military official, who declined to be named, said, adding that two senior officers behind the attack were also killed in the shootout.

The military official said the two senior officers had been denied access to Motsomotso's office by army guards.

"They attempted to enter forcibly and there was a shootout between the two, their companion, who has fled, and the commander's bodyguards," he said.

A coalition government took office in Lesotho in June under Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who vowed to bring peace to the country that has been rocked by a series of political upheavals.

Thabane, 78, was premier after the 2012 elections but was forced to flee to South Africa - which entirely surrounds landlocked Lesotho - following an attempted military coup two years later.