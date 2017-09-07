Gruesome Uganda murders put police role in the public dock

A spate of unsolved murders of young women in Uganda is putting rare public pressure on a police force long accused by opposition politicians of spending more time suppressing political dissent than tackling crime.

Widespread media coverage of the appearance of 20 corpses beside roadsides south of the capital since May reflects public anger with police for repeatedly saying they have arrested the perpetrators, only for another body to be discovered.

"It's terrifying," Susan Kabul, 29, told Reuters, standing near the garbage-littered bank of a drainage channel where the latest murder victim was discovered. "The police need to tell us who is slaughtering people like this."

The government has defended the police, and police say they have arrested 30 suspects and charged 13 of them, listing possible motives ranging from domestic rows through sexual abuse to ritual murder linked to human sacrifice.

"Ritual killing is one of the motives that we suspect, we also think there might cases of jilted lovers," police spokesman Asan Kasingye said by telephone. "Other theories might come up as investigations progress."