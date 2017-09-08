Zimbabwe exemption permit not for new applicants

New permit is valid until end of 2021.

Many undocumented Zimbabweans working in South Africa had hoped that the permit would be extended to new applicants.

The special permit was approved in April 2009 to document Zimbabweans in South Africa illegally. It expires on December 31 this year. On August 1‚ Cabinet gave the green light to the Department of Home Affairs to open a reapplication process for current special permit holders under certain conditions.

Chairman of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena said: “We want to extend our gratitude to the minister and the South African government for allowing us to remain in South Africa for the next four years.

“We would have wished that the minister would have considered the many undocumented Zimbabweans who are working in South Africa. We hope the minister will at some point attend to this request.”