I was the victim, claims Grace

Zimbabwe's first lady, Grace Mugabe, has denied assaulting South African model Gabriella Engels with an electric cable in a Johannesburg hotel suite last month, saying an "intoxicated and unhinged" Engels attacked her with a knife.

In a previously unreported August 17 deposition seen by Reuters, Mugabe countered 20-year-old Engels's version, portraying herself as the victim in the altercation after intervening on behalf of her adult sons Chatunga and Robert jnr, who were "in trouble with a drunken young woman".

The statement said Mugabe, 52 and a contender to replace her 93-year-old husband as Zimbabwe's president, was thinking about filing attempted murder charges.