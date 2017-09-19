Grace Mugabe's eldest son blows millions - report

Grace Mugabe’s eldest son celebrated his acquisition of two Rolls Royce vehicles worth millions with friends and French champagne at the weekend in Zimbabwe.

IOL reported that the luxury vehicles were delivered aboard a KLM aircraft at Harare International Airport.

The vehicles were imported by Russell Goreraza - Mugabe’s eldest son‚ from her first marriage – and their arrival in the capital was greeted with a large celebration.

He has a reputation for living comfortably‚ as do his younger brothers Robert Jnr and Chatunga.