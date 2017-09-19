Zimbabwean embassy seeks to join Grace Mugabe case

The Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria entered the fray on Tuesday in the case between Zimbabwe’s First Lady‚ Grace Mugabe‚ and the model she allegedly assaulted.

Civil rights group AfriForum‚ acting on behalf of Gabriella Engels‚ brought an application at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday to add Mugabe as a respondent to the case.

This is because Mugabe does not live in South Africa.

AfriForum want the court to review the decision by the South African government to grant diplomatic immunity to Mugabe. They also want the court to declare that the decision to grant Mugabe immunity does not mean she will not be prosecuted.