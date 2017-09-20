Africa

Grace's son swanks around Harare in new Rolls-Royces

20 September 2017 - 06:19 By Nhlalo Ndaba
Russell Goreraza celebrated his acquisition of two Rolls Royce limousines with friends and French champagne at the weekend in Zimbabwe.
Image: Screengrab via nehandatv

Russell Gorereza, son of Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, has turned heads in Harare with two Rolls-Royce vehicles apparently bought from a dealership in Sandton.

A video of Gorereza and friends revealing his latest acquisitions was leaked on social media.

Sources said the two 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraiths, which sell for up to R6-million each, were bought in Sandton and would join Gorereza's growing fleet of luxury cars.

Gorereza is Grace Mugabe's son from her first marriage.

The sources said the cars came into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post.

"They are brand new and they came from South Africa," said one source.

One of the Wraiths is pearl white with a black stripe running over the top. The second is a coupè with a black canvas top.

A Rolls-Royce Sandton spokesman, who did not want to be named, said the identity of people who bought vehicles was private information that could not be divulged.

"I cannot tell you if these cars were bought from our dealer. This is private information. We do not know where these cars were bought," the spokesman said.

A Zimbabwean wanting to drive the same car would have to factor in import duty of 75% for a new car and 110% for a used one.

Gorereza acquired a 2017 Range Rover Sport SVR earlier this year.

He personalised the cars' plates with the letters "RG", which are not only his initials but also those of President Robert Gabriel Mugabe. Gorereza also has a Range Rover Autobiography and sources say the car was meant to be used by his mother during election campaigns in off-road areas.

His garage is also home to two Mercedes- Benzes - a 320 E Class and a Brabus ML 500.

