Grace's son swanks around Harare in new Rolls-Royces

Russell Gorereza, son of Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, has turned heads in Harare with two Rolls-Royce vehicles apparently bought from a dealership in Sandton.

A video of Gorereza and friends revealing his latest acquisitions was leaked on social media.

Sources said the two 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraiths, which sell for up to R6-million each, were bought in Sandton and would join Gorereza's growing fleet of luxury cars.

Gorereza is Grace Mugabe's son from her first marriage.

The sources said the cars came into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge border post.

"They are brand new and they came from South Africa," said one source.