Africa

WATCH | Mugabe at UN stands up to 'Giant Gold Goliath' Trump

22 September 2017 - 10:37 By afp

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe did not mince words at the United Nations Thursday about Donald Trump, mocking the US president as the "Giant Gold Goliath."

Addressing the UN General Assembly, where reproaches of other leaders are generally less personal in tone, the 93-year-old veteran leader took Trump to task both on policy and appearance.

"Some of us were," Mugabe said, pausing for emphasis, "embarrassed, if not frightened, by what appeared to be the return of the biblical Giant Gold Goliath."

"Are we having a return of Goliath to our midst, who threatens the extinction of other countries?" he asked, triggering applause in the hall as two junior US diplomats listened expressionless.

Full text of North Korean leader's message to Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Friday warned he would make US President Donald Trump "pay dearly" for threatening the destruction of his country at ...
News
2 hours ago

 

"And may I say to the United States president, Mr. Trump, please blow your trumpet -- blow your trumpet in a musical way towards the values of unity, peace, cooperation, togetherness, dialogue, which we have always stood for and which are well-writ in our very sacred document, the Charter of the United Nations."

Trump stunned longtime UN watchers on Tuesday by threatening from the podium to "totally destroy" North Korea, describing its leader Kim Jong-Un as "Rocket Man."

Mugabe has tense relations with Western nations which have imposed sanctions to press for more democracy in Zimbabwe, where he has ruled for 37 years.

In his UN address, Mugabe voiced particular concern over Trump's plan to withdraw the United States from the Paris accord on climate change.

Mugabe urged cooperation "in order to halt the inexorable march towards the destruction of that upon which our own existence depends."

READ MORE

Mugabe 'sleeps' through Trump's nuclear war speech

Was he resting his sensitive eyes or dozing off while US President Donald Trump delivered his jarring "Rocket Man" speech to the United Nations?
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Where in Africa is 'Nambia', Mr Trump? Twitter has a field day

US President Donald Trump referred on Wednesday to the non-existent country of 'Nambia', during a lunch with leaders of several African nations amid ...
News
1 day ago

Zuma: There are no safe hands for weapons of mass destruction

President Jacob has called for calm in North Korea‚ saying "the situation cannot be allowed to get out of hand".
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Iran's Rouhani vows to boost missiles despite US criticism World
  2. Ex-Australia PM 'headbutted' amid heated gay marriage campaign World
  3. Taxi collides with SAPS truck transporting prisoners to hospital South Africa
  4. WATCH | Mugabe at UN stands up to 'Giant Gold Goliath' Trump Africa
  5. SA goes online for €153m EuroMillions rollover South Africa

Latest Videos

Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
NOMFUNDO [OFFICIAL TRAILER]
X