WATCH | Mugabe at UN stands up to 'Giant Gold Goliath' Trump

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe did not mince words at the United Nations Thursday about Donald Trump, mocking the US president as the "Giant Gold Goliath."

Addressing the UN General Assembly, where reproaches of other leaders are generally less personal in tone, the 93-year-old veteran leader took Trump to task both on policy and appearance.

"Some of us were," Mugabe said, pausing for emphasis, "embarrassed, if not frightened, by what appeared to be the return of the biblical Giant Gold Goliath."

"Are we having a return of Goliath to our midst, who threatens the extinction of other countries?" he asked, triggering applause in the hall as two junior US diplomats listened expressionless.