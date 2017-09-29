More than half of schools in Boko Haram's region are shut, UNICEF says

More than half the schools in the state at the epicentre of Nigeria's conflict with Boko Haram are still closed, the United Nations' children agency said on Friday, as the insurgency drags into its ninth year.

The lack of schools could continue to fuel Boko Haram or similar movements in the future. Poor education for Nigeria's restive northeastern youth left them with few prospects, driving them to join the Islamist insurgency, experts say.

The conflict has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009 and embroiled the region in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with at least 10.7 million people in need of assistance, according to the United Nations.

"In addition to devastating malnutrition, violence and an outbreak of cholera, the attacks on schools is in danger of creating a lost generation of children, threatening their and the countries future," Justin Forsyth, a deputy director for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), said in a statement.