At least 17 killed in Cameroon separatist clashes: Amnesty

At least 17 people have died in clashes between security forces and protesters in Cameroon's English-speaking regions, Amnesty International said, as violence broke out in an area where a separatist movement is gathering strength.

The clashes began on Sunday after local groups called protests against what they say is their marginalisation by the Francophone-dominated government of the country's long-time ruler, Paul Biya. Witnesses said security forces opened fire, often at close range.

Ilaria Allegrozzi, Amnesty International's Lake Chad region researcher, told Reuters that the victims died across several towns in the two Anglophone regions bordering Nigeria.

"The worrying escalation witnessed over the weekend has now reached a crisis point," Allegrozzi said. A local mayor confirmed that one of the victims was a 13-year-old girl who died from bullet wounds.