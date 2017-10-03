Africa

DR Congo violence pushes thousands into Zambia

03 October 2017 - 14:11 By afp.com
Peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) from Pakistan patrol the streets of Uvira, South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo September 30, 2017.
Peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) from Pakistan patrol the streets of Uvira, South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo September 30, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Crispin Kyala

Several thousand people have fled to Zambia in the past month to escape violence in Democratic Republic of Congo, the UN said Tuesday.

The UN refugee agency said 3,360 people from DR Congo's conflict-wracked southeast had entered Zambia since August 30, the largest influx of its kind in the past five years.

People "are escaping inter-ethnic clashes, as well as fighting between Congolese security forces and militia groups," UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic told reporters in Geneva.

Those arriving in Zambia described escaping "extreme brutality, with civilians being killed, women raped, property looted and houses set alight," he said.

Most of those fleeing come from the northern Katanga and Tanganyika regions.

In recent years, these have been the scene of multiple deadly clashes between the Pygmies and Bantus from the ethnic Luba group.

Congo warlord seeks to unite rebel factions in anti-Kabila alliance

For years, William Yakutumba did what many militia leaders in eastern Congo do: he occupied a pocket of territory while running rackets based on gold ...
News
1 day ago

A full 60 percent of those arriving in Zambia are children, including many showing signs of malnutrition, and suffering from malaria, respiratory problems, dysentery and skin infections, Mahecic said.

And many of the new refugees had already been displaced inside DR Congo by the violence before crossing the border.

"The lack of roads and the long distances ... make it difficult to monitor the situation and provide them with assistance," he said.

The approaching rainy season is expected to worsen the plight of those on the move, Mahecic warned.

The new arrivals, who bring the number of Congolese refugees and asylum seekers in Zambia to around 27,300, are mostly being taken to the Kenani transit centre in Nchelenge district, 90 kilometres (56 miles) from the border.

But Mahecic said some were opting to remain close to the border, waiting for their families to join them.

UNHCR was helping the Zambian government and the Zambian Red Cross to distribute hot meals and basic items like tents, plastic sheeting, mosquito nets, and hygiene kits.

Aid workers were also providing psycho-social support to survivors of sexual violence.

Due to overcrowding, UNHCR said it had begun work on a second transit facility and was helping develop a more permanent settlement for the refugees.

Most read

  1. Three Indian students crushed by train while taking selfies World
  2. Zimbabwe arrests journalist over Grace Mugabe 'used' underwear Africa
  3. Walkers to go ‘blind’ to raise awareness for the visually impaired South Africa
  4. Risk of Madagascar plague outbreak spreading in region: WHO Africa
  5. Grenades thrown at homes of Ugandan MPs opposed to extending president's rule Africa

Latest Videos

ANC KwaZulu-Natal lives to fight another day
"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
X