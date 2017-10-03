Risk of Madagascar plague outbreak spreading in region: WHO

The World Health Organization said Tuesday there was a "moderate risk" that a plague outbreak in Madagascar would spread to other countries in the region, but advised against travel restrictions.

The outbreak of both bubonic plague, which is spread by infected rats via flea bites, and pneumonic plague, spread person to person, has infected 133 people, killing 24 of them, since August 1, according to WHO numbers.

Madagascar has suffered plague outbreaks almost every year since 1980, often caused by rats fleeing forest fires.

But WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told reporters the current outbreak had more potential than most to spread further in Madagascar since it has already affected large urban areas, including the capital Antananarivo.

Pneumonic plague, though rarer on the island, spreads more easily, he said, pointing out that 17 of the deaths recorded so far were due to the respiratory version of the disease.