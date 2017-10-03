Africa

Zimbabwe arrests journalist over Grace Mugabe 'used' underwear

03 October 2017 - 14:22 By afp.com
Grace Mugabe
Grace Mugabe
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe police have arrested a journalist at a privately-owned daily over a story claiming that President Robert Mugabe's wife, Grace had donated second-hand underwear to supporters, lawyers said Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said that Kenneth Nyangani, a NewsDay journalist, was arrested on Monday night "for allegedly writing and publishing a story over the donation of some used undergarments by First Lady Grace Mugabe".

Nyangani was being detained in the eastern city of Mutare and is likely to face "criminal defamation" charges, the organisation said in a statement. He is yet to appear in court.

The NewsDay on Monday reported that a ruling Zanu-PF lawmaker, Esau Mupfumi had over the weekend handed out clothes saying they were donated by Grace Mugabe.

"I met the First Lady Grace Mugabe and I was given these clothes so that I can give you. I have briefs for you and I am told that most of your briefs are not in good shape, please come and collect your allocations today," the NewsDay quoted Mupfumi as saying.

Grace Mugabe gets her own Rolls-Royce but keeps it in SA

Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe appears bent on making South Africa her second home‚ having acquired assets worth at least R70 million in a space ...
News
7 hours ago

"We have night dresses, sandals and clothes, come and take, this is from your First Lady Grace Mugabe."

Zimbabwe's worsening economic crisis has forced many people to resort to buying second-hand clothes which are more affordable.

The used clothes that include undergarments are mostly imported from Mozambique after being shipped from Western nations.

Zimbabwe once banned the sale of second-hand clothes in 2015 but later lifted the ban.

The southern African country is facing money shortages and high unemployment blamed on long ruling President Robert Mugabe economic policies.

Amnesty International has called for Nyangani's unconditional release, saying his arrest aimed at harassing and intimidating journalists.

"The intention is to send a chilling message to journalists and media workers that they must self-censor rather than expose truths," it said in a statement.

READ MORE

Hopes dim for Zimbabwe's economy

Driving to work last week, Dennis Zhemi found his usually busy neighbourhood garage in the Zimbabwean capital Harare deserted and a forecourt ...
News
1 day ago

Mugabe feels like Jesus, likens rivals to Judas for seeking his retirement

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Thursday accused unnamed officials of his own party of trying to push him into retiring and likened them to the ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Mugabe at UN stands up to 'Giant Gold Goliath' Trump

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe did not mince words at the United Nations Thursday about Donald Trump, mocking the US president as the "Giant Gold ...
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Three Indian students crushed by train while taking selfies World
  2. Zimbabwe arrests journalist over Grace Mugabe 'used' underwear Africa
  3. Walkers to go ‘blind’ to raise awareness for the visually impaired South Africa
  4. Risk of Madagascar plague outbreak spreading in region: WHO Africa
  5. Grenades thrown at homes of Ugandan MPs opposed to extending president's rule Africa

Latest Videos

ANC KwaZulu-Natal lives to fight another day
"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
X