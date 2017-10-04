Grace Mugabe keeps new Roller in Sandton
Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first lady, has bought a Rolls-Royce luxury vehicle for cash and is keeping it in South Africa, two sources told The Times.
The 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost, worth about R6-million, will apparently be her official car when she is in the country.
"That car is armoured and the best in the Rolls range in terms of comfort. She will be using it here because back home she uses state-owned Mercedes-Benz cars," said a close source.
Her son Russell Goreraza acquired two Rolls-Royces last month and his mother's was bought from the same dealership a week later.
Another source said Mugabe decided to keep the car in South Africa to avoid bad press at home.
"When her son and a colleague imported two Rolls-Royce Wraith cars into Zimbabwe duty-free there was a backlash that even spilled into parliament, with opposition politicians saying it was spending of state funds in reckless abandon, and not paying duty for the cars demonstrated abuse of power.
"That's why she decided to keep the car in South Africa as part of her property there," said the source.
The Zimbabwe Independent last week reported that the car is black with a white interior and was paid for in cash.
It was reportedly yet to be collected and registered as a South African vehicle.
"Grace sent someone to pay R5.8-million in cash for the car, a Rolls-Royce 2017 Ghost model.
"The car is parked in the basement of Rolls-Royce," the source said.
