Grace Mugabe keeps new Roller in Sandton

Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe's first lady, has bought a Rolls-Royce luxury vehicle for cash and is keeping it in South Africa, two sources told The Times.

The 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost, worth about R6-million, will apparently be her official car when she is in the country.

"That car is armoured and the best in the Rolls range in terms of comfort. She will be using it here because back home she uses state-owned Mercedes-Benz cars," said a close source.

Her son Russell Goreraza acquired two Rolls-Royces last month and his mother's was bought from the same dealership a week later.