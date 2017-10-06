Zimbabwe vice president fights back over poisoning 'lies'

Zimbabwe's vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday fought back against allegations by his co-deputy that he lied about being poisoned, in a row that displays the growing political in-fighting ahead of next year's election.

Mnangagwa has been accused by fellow vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko of undermining President Robert Mugabe by claiming to have been poisoned during a ruling ZANU-PF rally in August.

"I never said I was poisoned in Gwanda but that I fell ill," he said accusing Mphoko of "subjective falsehoods and mischievous perceptions".

"My commitment to national unity, peace and stability is undoubted and unquestionable," he added. dismissing Mphoko's claim that he was attempting to undermine Mugabe's authority.

"I have an impeccable history of unflinching loyalty to the party, and his excellency the president, comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe and have never acted in a manner that undermines his authority or the stability of Zimbabwe."