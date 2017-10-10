Africa

Gunmen kill two in attack at Kenya university - police

10 October 2017 - 10:13 By Joseph Akwiri
Image: iStock

Two staff members were killed and several students were injured in Kenya after gunmen opened fire at the Technical University of Mombasa's campus in coastal Kwale county on Tuesday, a police official and a witness said.

Two female staff members were killed, and a driver and two policemen were injured, a police official who did not want to be named told Reuters.

A witness who did not want to be named told Reuters she and several other students had fled their vehicle when gunmen opened fire on them and had seen blood-covered students being carried from the building as police descended on the campus.

The identity of the gunmen was unclear.

Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab frequently carries out attacks along the Kenya-Somali border and along the Kenyan coast and in 2015 attacked a university in Kenya's Garissa town, killing 148 students. 

- Reuters

Most read

  1. Massive KZN storms claim first victim‚ schools close South Africa
  2. Austrian 'burqa ban' confuses police -- and sharks World
  3. Cape Town wants to take over rail transport in city South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chaos as heavy storm strikes KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban area at this moment.
Carlea Van der Linde - N2 Toti, Just past Galleria Mall. Location can be heard ...
X