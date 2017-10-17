Senegal's youth tackle sex taboos in bid to boost contraceptive use

Watching as dozens of children don robes and belts for a karate class at a youth centre in western Senegal, Aissatou and her peers are gearing up for a different kind of fight.

Armed only with leaflets, posters and advice, these young volunteers are taking on a deeply entrenched taboo in the mainly Muslim nation: the use of contraception among girls and women.

"Girls are scared of seeing relatives at a health centre, or being judged by staff," said Aissatou, one of 50 volunteers in the Louga region who advise young people about family planning and encourage them to seek health services at the youth centre.

"We offer a safe space to discuss sex, contraception and pregnancy," the 22-year-old told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

West and Central Africa has one of the world's lowest rates of contraceptive use among women and teenage girls, who often lack knowledge about their options, struggle to access health centres, and face objections from their husbands and families.

However in Senegal, a drive to raise awareness, increase stocks of contraceptives, and provide youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services has led to a rapid rise in the number of women and girls on birth control, health experts say.