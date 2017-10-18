No bling: Grace Mugabe sues over R18.2-million diamond ring

The wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has sued a Lebanese businessman for failing to deliver a $1.35-million (R18.2-million) diamond ring she ordered for her wedding anniversary, state media reported on Wednesday.

"First lady Dr Grace Mugabe is suing fugitive businessman Mr Jamal Joseph Ahmed for $1.23-million over a diamond ring deal that went sour last year," The Herald newspaper said.

"In breach of the agreement, Mr Ahmed failed to deliver the ring, triggering a legal wrangle."

In 2015, Grace Mugabe placed an order for a 100-carat diamond ring worth $1.35-million to mark the anniversary of her wedding to the 93-year-old leader.