Africa

Kenya chief justice: Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election

25 October 2017 - 10:41 By Reuters
The court was due to hear a case seeking to delay Thursday's repeat presidential election.
Image: Reuters

Kenya Chief Justice David Maraga said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court could not hear a case to delay elections because there are not enough judges present to make a quorum.

"As the two of us cannot form a quorum, this matter cannot be heard this morning," he said. The court was due to hear a case seeking to delay Thursday's repeat presidential election.

