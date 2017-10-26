Africa

Kenyan opposition protester dies from gunshot wound in Kisumu-medic

26 October 2017 - 13:02 By Reuters
A riot policeman attempts to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga protesting the presidential election re-run in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya October 26, 2017.
A riot policeman attempts to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga protesting the presidential election re-run in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya October 26, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

One man was shot dead and three others injured during protests in the western city of Kisumu, as opposition supporters try to stop Thursday's elections, a nurse at the main government hospital said.

"A young man, aged 17 or 18, was brought in heavily bleeding. We were giving him blood but he succumbed," said Henry Omosa, head nurse for casualty unit.

The young man was one of four people admitted to the hospital on Thursday with gunshot wounds that occurred during clashes between police and protesters, he said. 

READ MORE

Burning barricades mark start of Kenya election re-run

Polling stations in Kenyan opposition strongholds were shuttered on Thursday and youths burnt street barricades, heeding an election boycott set to ...
News
5 hours ago

Bid to delay Kenya vote fails

Kenya plunged deeper into crisis on Wednesday as a shortage of judges scuppered an 11th-hour petition to delay Thursday's presidential election and ...
News
6 hours ago

Kenya chief justice: Supreme Court can't hear petition to delay election

Kenya Chief Justice David Maraga said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court could not hear a case to delay elections because there are not enough ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. State wraps up case against hitman husband South Africa
  2. Metrotrail alarmed by 'barbaric' attack on cop South Africa
  3. Drought threatens survival of businesses in the Cape South Africa
  4. Kenyan opposition protester dies from gunshot wound in Kisumu-medic Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Going up: Adventurer grabs 100 balloons to soar over SA
Thousands mourn the death of Thailand's king
X