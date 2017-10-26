Zimbabwe stunned by WHO's folly

An emergency tray at a public hospital in Zimbabwe stands empty, because medical supplies have run out - one example of why President Robert Mugabe's brief appointment as WHO "goodwill ambassador" last week provoked such outrage.

As criticism spread globally, the nomination was abruptly rescinded, and Zimbabweans were left shocked at the UN agency's apparent ignorance about life under Mugabe.

Edgar Munatsi, president of the Hospital Doctors' Association, described public medical facilities in the country as "nearly collapsed".

"In medical terms, we could say it's in intensive care," he said.

Activists, public health experts and key WHO donors like Britain, Canada and the US all condemned the move.

"How could WHO reward Mugabe for this?" Chrispen Magogo asked, pointing to a rusty stretcher and broken wheelchair at a Harare hospital where he was visiting his mother.

"People come here because they have no choice and most survive by the grace of God, not because the system is working."

The state-run Herald newspaper celebrated the appointment with the headline: "New feather in President's cap."

But when WHO reversed its decision, the government said that Mugabe, 93, would not have accepted the role anyway.

The government's apparent embarrassment and confusion offered little comfort to Zimbabweans, who often point out that Mugabe and his family choose to go abroad to receive medical treatment.