Kenya gripped by tension as Kenyatta leads in disputed poll

Violent protests have rocked Odinga's strongholds in the west of the country and flashpoint Nairobi slums, with the death of man in Homa Bay late Friday taking the toll since election day to nine dead. Scores have also been wounded, many by police bullets.

Local police chief Mauris Tum said a gang of youths had stormed the home of a local ruling party lawmaker and police responded, leaving one "fatally wounded".

One man was also shot dead by police in Nairobi's Kawangware slum on Friday night as clashes broke out between ethnic groups over the election, police said.

A witness told AFP the violence started when a group of youths "started attacking people and questioning why people never voted".

'Tragic consequences'

Elsewhere opposition supporters torched shops belonging to members of Kenyatta's Kikuyu tribe and a group of young men wielding machetes could also be seen roaming the streets.

At least 49 people have now died since a first election on August 8 in Kenya's worst crisis since a 2007 vote sparked politically-driven ethnic violence that left 1,100 dead.

"From past experience, sporadic incidents of violence quickly burst into a conflagration with tragic consequences. We are likely to go this direction unless quick action is taken," wrote the Daily Nation in an editorial.