SA soldier in DRC shot 'by colleague'

A soldier and single mother deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been shot dead, allegedly by another soldier who was said to be her boyfriend.

The defence force yesterday released her name as Private Nomathemba Ngeleka.

Ngeleka's colleague attempted to commit suicide after he allegedly shot her on Friday night. He is in a critical condition in a hospital in Goma, where the couple were based. Ngeleka died on arrival at a hospital in Goma.

"The motive behind the shooting is not yet known," said defence force spokesman Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi.