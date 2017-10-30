Africa

Somali forces fight back after second deadly attack

30 October 2017 - 08:53 By AFP
LUCKY ONE Civilians assist a man injured by a suicide car bomb at the gate of Naso Hablod Two hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday. Two weeks ago a truck bomb attack claimed 358 lives
Image: Feisal Omar/Reuters

Somalia said on Sunday its security forces killed two gunmen and captured three after co-ordinated car bomb blasts left at least 29 people dead, just two weeks after the country's worst attack.

Several people were rescued from Shabaab gunmen holed up in a Mogadishu hotel, following a battle with the al-Qaeda-affiliated militants who claimed the attack, security ministry spokesman Abdulaziz Ali Ibrahim said. The attack on Saturday started with a car bomb blast outside the Nasa Hablod Hotel Two entrance, followed by a minibus loaded with explosives going off at a nearby intersection.

"Five gunmen stormed the building. Two of them were killed and the rest captured alive. The security forces are still working on retrieving the casualtie. We don't have exact number of the casualties so far," the spokesman said.

The hotel is popular among government officials, several of whom were rescued by the security forces.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the attack. Just two weeks ago a truck bomb killed at least 358 people in the capital, the worst attack in the troubled country's history. 

